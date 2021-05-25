TORONTO -- Late Canadian “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is up for a posthumous Daytime Emmy Award.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences named the Sudbury, Ont.-born TV personality in the category of outstanding game show host for the syndicated series.

The category is rounded out by Wayne Brady of “Let's Make a Deal” on CBS, Steve Harvey of the syndicated show “Family Feud,” Pat Sajak of “Wheel of Fortune” and Alfonso Ribeiro of “Catch 21” on Game Show Network.

Trebek, who died in November after undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, has won many Daytime Emmys for hosting the popular quiz show.

“Jeopardy” is also nominated for a Daytime Emmy this year for outstanding syndicated game show, a category it's won several times.

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards show will air June 25 on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus.

Other Canadian nominees include actor Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of Windsor, Ont., for the CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Dominic Zamprogna of Hamilton is also nominated for his acting role on the ABC soap “General Hospital.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.