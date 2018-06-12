Alessia Cara reveals new single is called 'Growing Pains'
Canadian singer and songwriter Alessia Cara, winner of the Best New Artist award, poses during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018. (Don EMMERT / AFP)
AFP
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 8:44AM EDT
In a visual posted to Instagram, Cara can be seen dressed in an oversized suit and tie, with "Growing Pains by Alessia Cara" written in a childlike scrawl.
The reveal follows on from a tease the Canadian singer-songwriter launched on social media, getting fans involved in the reveal of some of the track's lyrics. A select group of 25 followers were sent snippets of lyrics that they were then asked to share using the hashtag #acjune15th, allowing fans to piece together the lines.
The new single will be the first new music for Cara since her highly successful, Grammy-winning collaboration with Logic, "1-200-273-8255." Her own most recent album, the debut "Know-It-All," was released in 2015.