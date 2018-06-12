

AFP





In a visual posted to Instagram, Cara can be seen dressed in an oversized suit and tie, with "Growing Pains by Alessia Cara" written in a childlike scrawl.

The reveal follows on from a tease the Canadian singer-songwriter launched on social media, getting fans involved in the reveal of some of the track's lyrics. A select group of 25 followers were sent snippets of lyrics that they were then asked to share using the hashtag #acjune15th, allowing fans to piece together the lines.

The new single will be the first new music for Cara since her highly successful, Grammy-winning collaboration with Logic, "1-200-273-8255." Her own most recent album, the debut "Know-It-All," was released in 2015.