

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The Cirque du Soleil announced Wednesday that it will launch a new show next year inspired by "the incredible talent and accomplishments" of soccer star Lionel Messi.

"It feels both crazy and incredible that Cirque du Soleil will create a show based on my life, my passion, my sport," Messi said in a statement. He posted a video on Instagram showing him dribbling a red clown nose.

The focus on the FC Barcelona star, a native of Argentina, follows successful Cirque ventures that highlighted the music of the Beatles and Michael Jackson.

"We are convinced that bringing Messi's legacy to life on stage will touch audiences and speak to all football fans," Cirque president Jonathan Tetrault said in a statement.

The show will be produced in partnership with PopArt Music and in association with Sony Music. "We have the chance to transcend the sport and present it in a totally new form to inspire the world," Tetrault said.

Details of where the show will be performed were not immediately available.