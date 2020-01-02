TORONTO -- Do you enjoy admiring your gun collection while entertaining guests? Are you OK with a staircase that looks like it’s covered in snakes? Do we have the house for you.

A Beverly Hills home owned by TV psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw could be yours, if you happen to have US$5,750,000 (CAD$7,466,806) lying around.

The home, listed in the celebrity-dense neighbourhood of Beverly Crest, isn’t actually Dr. Phil’s personal residence, according to the Los Angeles Times’ luxury real estate reporter, but is currently used by a family member who for some reason has decided to move on.

Since it hit the market a few days ago, the home’s garish design has captured the internet’s fascination. Cartoonish statuettes of bears and rabbits are littered across the property, and a grand staircase adorned in twisting snakes – or are they vines? – has sparked several debates on Twitter.

In the dining room, an entire wall is dedicated to at least a dozen guns. In the curiously baroque-inspired living room, a pink neon sign reads “HELLO THERE.” The floors of the billiards room appear to be splattered in white paint.

Look at Dr. Phil's house. (It's for sale for $5.75 million.) pic.twitter.com/aFhR1VwqPj — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) January 2, 2020

The listing describes the home as a “private villa oasis” with an “extremely rare long gated driveway” that leads to “stunningly manicured grounds including an outdoor kitchen.”

As for the bizarre interior design, the listing says the “eclectic finishes” can be kept or “transformed into your own vision.”

According to the L.A. Times, McGraw bought the 6,170-square-foot mansion back in 2007.

McGraw got his television break back in 1998 on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” His own TV show debuted four years later, and he has become a mainstay of daytime television.

According to Forbes, McGraw was the 9th-highest-paid entertainer of 2019, with reported earnings of US$95 million (CAD$123,433,975)