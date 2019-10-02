3 charged with providing drugs that killed rapper Mac Miller
In this July 13, 2013, file photo, rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour in Philadelphia. A third man has been arrested and charged with drug offenses in connection with the overdose death of the rapper. Court documents show Steven Walter is suspected of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that Miller possessed before he died of an accidental overdose last year of cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 4:45PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- U.S. prosecutors say three men arrested during the investigation into rapper Mac Miller's deadly overdose last year have now been charged with providing the drugs that killed him.
A grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday in Los Angeles accuses the men of conspiring and distributing cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that caused Miller's death in September 2018.
Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter and Ryan Reavis were previously charged with drug-related offences. Wednesday's charges add the allegation that their drugs led to Miller's death.
All have been arrested in recent weeks and remain in custody. Attorneys for Pettit and Walter have been sent emails seeking their response. It's unclear whether Reavis has a lawyer.
The 26-year-old Miller died of an accidental overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl, along with cocaine and alcohol.