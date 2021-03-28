TORONTO -- Our planet has a pollination problem.

We're producing more crops than ever that rely on pollinators, such as birds or bees. At the same time, though, climate change and human disruption are shrinking the sizes of wild pollinator colonies, leaving them to cover smaller areas.

Honeybees and other invasive species are helping close that gap, but they can't do it alone – and they're facing their own problems.

As CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this week's Riskin Report, another wild card has emerged: murder hornets.

