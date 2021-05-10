TORONTO -- National parks, conservation areas and other protected areas make up more than 12 per cent of Canada's land mass.

By and large, those protected areas aren't located where they would benefit the environment the most.

Globally, though, the situation is much worse.

Scientists have concluded that while 25 per cent of all land on Earth is pristine – as in free of humans – less than three per cent is fully ecologically intact, meaning free of extinctions. Only a small fraction of that land is protected.

That may sound dire, but there is hope for the future. CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin has the details in this week's Riskin Report.

Sign up here to receive The Climate Barometer, delivering climate and environmental news to your inbox every week