Heat warnings lifted as stifling conditions relent over parts of Eastern Canada

TORONTO -

A heat wave has relented over large parts of Eastern Canada bringing some relief after multiple days of stifling conditions.

Environment Canada has lifted heat warnings for Quebec, Atlantic Canada and most of Ontario, including Toronto and Ottawa, as temperatures fell back below 30 degrees.

Warnings are still in place for southwestern Ontario where the weather agency says dangerously hot and humid conditions could linger into next week.

A chance of showers and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast across much of southern and eastern Ontario, with temperatures around 27 degrees, and the humidity making it feel more like between 30 and 36.

Montreal is expected to see temperatures in the high 20s again before a three-day stretch of rain and cooler temperatures.

Halifax and Fredericton are both expected to see temperatures fall over the weekend, dropping to the high teens by Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.