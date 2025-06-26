ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Wildfire prompts evacuations near Athens as summer’s first heat wave hits Greece

By The Associated Press

Published

Firefighting planes drop water while battling a blaze in the seaside area of Palaia Fokaia, south of Athens, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Giorgos Delveroudis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.