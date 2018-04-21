Young man dead following suspected street racing crash in southern Ontario
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 1:55PM EDT
A 26-year-old man has died following a suspected street racing accident in southern Ontario.
The single-vehicle crash happened early Saturday morning on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Guelph Line in Burlington, one hour south of Toronto.
Ontario Provincial Police believe the black Toyota may have been involved in a street race with one or possibly two Audi cars.
Police say it is thought the race began in nearby Oakville and continued westbound until Guelph Line, when the car the victim was travelling in hit a centre median.
The other vehicles sped away from the scene, police said.
The car’s passenger was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead.
The 23-year-old driver escaped unharmed.
Police revealed that they are examining a number of possible contributing factors to the crash, including speed, alcohol and aggressive driving.
They added that they are also looking to track down the drivers of the other vehicles allegedly involved in the race but had not yet laid any charges in connection to the crash.
