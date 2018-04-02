

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police north of Toronto are investigating possible street racing after a multi-vehicle collision involving a Lamborghini claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. Sunday on a narrow, hilly stretch of Stouffville Road near Bridgewater Drive, in Richmond Hill, Ont.

The woman who died was a passenger in the blue Lamborghini, according to York Regional Police.

The driver of the Lamborghini, a 39-year-old man from Richmond Hill, was among four others taken to hospital. All are expected to survive.

The collision also involved a Dodge Caravan, two Toyota Corollas and a Mercedes, according to police.

Shoaib Malik told CTV Toronto that his uncle was among those involved in the crash.

Malik said his uncle was forced to swerve after the blue Lamborghini “came into oncoming traffic,” and his car was “sideswiped.”

“He had to jump out of his car because his car caught on fire,” Malik said.

Local news station CP24 reports that the blue Lamborghini may have been seen travelling with a white-coloured Lamborghini.

York Regional Police are asking witnesses to contact them or to call Crime Stoppers.

With files from CP24 and CTV Toronto