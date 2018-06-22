Yogurt spill on major Ont. highway halts traffic
TORONTO - Provincial police say cleanup efforts are underway after a transport truck collision spilled yogurt onto a busy stretch of highway in Toronto's east end.
Officers say the truck was travelling westward on Highway 401 when it hit the support posts for an electronic sign.
They say the truck's trailer ripped open in the collision.
Police have released photos of the incident which appear to show the entire right-hand side of the trailer had been shorn off.
Officers say multiple lanes of Hwy. 401 are blocked while authorities clean up the mess.
Collision: #Hwy401 WB near Morningside. Transport truck collided with electronic sign support post ripping open the trailer loaded with yogurt. Multiple lanes blocked on express and collectors, cleanup ongoing. pic.twitter.com/3lFu6GTuQh— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 22, 2018
