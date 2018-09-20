

CTVNews.ca Staff





A carb-loving raccoon enjoyed a late-night feast at a Toronto home after he and two more of the hungry critters climbed through a kitchen window.

The hilarious encounter was captured by Jenny Serwylo, who was woken by noise at around 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday to find three of the small mammals making themselves at home in her apartment.

She managed to shoo away two of the so-called trash pandas, but endured a half-hour battle of wills with the remaining one.

Jenny told CTV News Channel: “I’d always heard that raccoons were really bold, when I got closer to him he would shrink away a bit, but other than that he fully come out from behind the toaster oven, went to the floor and started eating the cat food.

“I was shooing him with the broom and he just grabbed onto the broom or swiped it away.

“This is so Toronto.”

Attempts to scare the raccoon away failed and the visitor moved on to his host’s English muffins.

At one point, the raccoon yawned and rested his head on the toaster oven.

The cheeky critters had crawled up a ladder near her window and tore through her window screen to get in.

Jenny told CTVNews.ca she was minutes away from calling the police after failing to reach an animal control company.

Recording the encounter on video she says: “Guys, it’s one in the morning and I heard some noises.

“There’s a raccoon eating my bread. Oh my God it won’t go away.

“He’s really scared and I’m really scared and he won’t stop eating tortillas behind my… he just won’t stop eating.”

After calling 311, city staff told her to find a 24-hour wildlife removal company, but couldn’t contact any.

After a standoff lasting more than half-an-hour, the raccoon finished the bread and vacated the way he came in, through her window.

Jenny says: “I know we’re all going to laugh about it one day and I’m laughing at it now, but that was a really intense situation and I’ve closed every window in the house and they’re still scratching to get in.

“I just fought off three raccoons without wearing a bra – I’m an Amazon.”

The Christie Pits resident spent an hour cleaning her kitchen while the raccoons continued to scratch.

Toronto was recently dubbed “the raccoon capital of the world.”

The City of Toronto says raccoons have adapted well to city life and has advice on how to deal with the furry invaders.

Mainly active at night, the medium-sized mammals feed on grubs, insects, small rodents, eggs, fleshy fruits such as grapes, nuts and vegetables.

Despite efforts to make trash cans raccoon-proof they are well known for eating from the garbage or compost.

Raccoons can enter homes through uncapped chimneys, loose shingles and openings in attics, roofs and eaves, garages and sheds.

They also like to hide under decks.

Jenny told CTV News Channel: “I’ve learned that 24-7 doesn’t always mean 24-7 when you’re calling wildlife control.

“I’ve learned the people at 311 can be really funny when you laugh with them and I’ve learned that raccoons carry a lot of toxins so I’ve bleached my entire apartment twice.

“But they’re still as cute as ever.”

While all the action happened in the kitchen, Jenny’s cat Lola remained unmoved on the bed.