York Regional Police have released disturbing video of an apparent abduction in Richmond Hill, Ont., north of Toronto.

In the surveillance video, which was taken at 2:50 a.m. Thursday, a woman can be seen ringing a doorbell at a home near High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive. No one answers the door and the woman is quickly pursued by a man in a hoodie with short hair who appears to be armed with a handgun.

In the video, the man can be heard threatening the woman and ordering her into a waiting vehicle. The woman protests and struggles on the residence’s front porch before the man drags her away by the hair and forces her into the vehicle. At one point, he can be heard saying, “I’m gonna kill you.”

According to York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden, the homeowner approached police with the video.

“There is no connection that we’re aware of at this point in time between the homeowner and these people,” Pattenden told CTVNews.ca. “The focus of our investigation right now is figuring out who these people are and where this victim is right now because we have obvious concerns for her safety.”

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7241, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips or www.1800222tips.com.