

Nicole Bogart with files from Austin Delaney, CTVNews.ca





A woman stabbed to death in an underground food court in Toronto’s financial district has been identified as a 51-year-old mother of eight.

The woman, identified as Rae Cara Carrington, was attacked Wednesday evening by an unidentified man in a food court located in an underground walkway near King and Bay streets. Police said Carrington had life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was eerie the way she was screaming, just like spine tingling, blood curdling,” a woman who identified herself as Beverly told CTV Toronto.

"(She was) screaming her head off, hysterically. I ran to see what was happening and I heard somebody say that somebody had come up to the counter and pulled a huge knife.”

Carrington, who worked at the food counter where the attack took place, had been living in a women’s shelter. Those who knew the victim described her as a “ray of sunshine.”

“I said to her, ‘You know why they call you Rae? Because you’re a ray of sunshine,’” Nancy Freckleton, who works in the building, told CTV Toronto. “She was. She was a lovely, lovely lady.

Police believe the attack was targeted, but did not elaborate on the relationship between the victim and killer. While no arrests have been made, police said they do not believe the suspect is a “threat to the general public.”

The suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, was seen fleeing the scene on foot. Police said he was seen wearing a white T-shirt underneath a black hoodie, as well as dark pants, dark shoes and a light-coloured baseball cap.

This is not the first fatal stabbing to take place in Toronto’s underground PATH system. In 2015, Rosemarie Junor was fatally stabbed by a stranger in a Shopper Drug Mart. Rohinie Bisesar was found not criminally responsible for the attack last year.