

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Toronto's Miranda Anthistle





A stabbing at an underground food court in Toronto’s financial district left one woman dead.

Police officers and paramedics were called to a section of the PATH underground pedestrian network at King and Bay Streets at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple 911 calls.

They arrived to find a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. Police say the woman had life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified Thursday as Rae Cara Carrington, a 51-year-old Toronto resident.

Bev Viner, who was in the area at the time, said a man had walked up to a restaurant counter and “pulled out a huge knife” before attacking with it, causing a worker who witnessed the incident to scream in fear.

“It was eerie the way she was screaming, just spine-tingling, blood-curling,” she told CTV Toronto.

No arrests have been made in connection with Carrington’s death. Insp. Anthony Paoletta told reporters Wednesday that officers are attempting to identify a man seen leaving the food court area shortly after the attack.

The man is described as being white, likely in his 20s and 5’8” or 5’9” with a medium build, dark hair and some sort of facial hair. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt underneath a black hoodie, as well as dark pants, dark shoes and a light-coloured baseball cap.

Paoletta said investigators were speaking to “a number of witnesses” and consider the attack to be targeted, although he said he was unaware of the details of the relationship between Carrington and the suspect.