

The Canadian Press





WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. -- RCMP say they have charged the treasurer of a Special Olympics branch in British Columbia with fraud and theft.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says the Williams Lake chapter of the Special Olympics was the victim of an internal fraud and court documents allege it occurred between Aug. 8, 2016, and Aug. 1, 2017.

Police say they began an investigation in October after receiving a complaint from the Special Olympics Society.

Investigators allege signatures were forged on multiple cheques.

Police say Dianne Lee of Williams Lake is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Aug. 29 on eleven counts of uttering forged cheques, one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of theft over $5,000.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Dan Howe, president and CEO of Special Olympics British Columbia, said the organization does not want to release details of the allegations or how much money was allegedly stolen. But he said it won't have any impact on local athletes.

"We are bound and determined that this will have no impact on any athlete in the Special Olympic program in Williams Lake and we will do whatever we can to support them and ensure the athlete experience there is positive," Howe said.