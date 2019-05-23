Whitby, Ont., resident set to collect $55M Lotto Max jackpot
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 9:12AM EDT
A lucky Whitby, Ont., resident is set to become Canada’s newest multimillionaire, collecting a whopping $55 million Lotto Max jackpot Thursday morning.
According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the lone mystery winner will collect the top prize from the April 5 draw the lottery prize centre in downtown Toronto at 11 a.m.
The corporation said the winning ticket was purchased in Oshawa, just east of Toronto.
CTVNews.ca will be live streaming Thursday’s prize collection.
