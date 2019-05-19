No winning ticket for $5-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 19, 2019 7:26AM EDT
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $5-million dollar jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 22 will be approximately $7 million.
