Where the leaders are in the N.B. election
NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie, left to right, Green Party Leader David Coon, People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin, Liberal Leader Brian Gallant and PC Leader Blain Higgs pose for photos before the start of the New Brunswick leaders debate in Riverview, N.B., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 6:38AM EDT
FREDERICTON -- Where the leaders are Thursday, Sept. 20, as the New Brunswick election campaign continues:
Liberals: Brian Gallant will release the party's election platform at Coburn Farms in Keswick Ridge (107 Route 616) at 10:30 a.m. He'll participate in a televised roundtable on CTV at St. Thomas University in Fredericton at 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Conservatives: Blaine Higgs makes a 12:30 p.m. announcement at the Fredericton Inn and then at 6:30 p.m. takes part in a televised roundtable on CTV at St. Thomas University in Fredericton.
NDP: Jennifer McKenzie will be at New Brunswick Community College in Saint John (950 Grandview Avenue) at 10:45 a.m. She'll visit residents and nursing home workers at Rocmaura (10 Parks Street) at 2:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., McKenzie will canvass on the west side of Saint John.
Green Party: David Coon will attend the United Way kickoff at Currie Centre in Fredericton at 11:30 a.m. Coon will also participate in a televised roundtable on CTV at St. Thomas University in Fredericton at 6:30 p.m.
People's Alliance: Kris Austin campaigns in his riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake.
