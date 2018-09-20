

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- Where the leaders are Thursday, Sept. 20, as the New Brunswick election campaign continues:

Liberals: Brian Gallant will release the party's election platform at Coburn Farms in Keswick Ridge (107 Route 616) at 10:30 a.m. He'll participate in a televised roundtable on CTV at St. Thomas University in Fredericton at 6:30 p.m.

Progressive Conservatives: Blaine Higgs makes a 12:30 p.m. announcement at the Fredericton Inn and then at 6:30 p.m. takes part in a televised roundtable on CTV at St. Thomas University in Fredericton.

NDP: Jennifer McKenzie will be at New Brunswick Community College in Saint John (950 Grandview Avenue) at 10:45 a.m. She'll visit residents and nursing home workers at Rocmaura (10 Parks Street) at 2:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., McKenzie will canvass on the west side of Saint John.

Green Party: David Coon will attend the United Way kickoff at Currie Centre in Fredericton at 11:30 a.m. Coon will also participate in a televised roundtable on CTV at St. Thomas University in Fredericton at 6:30 p.m.

People's Alliance: Kris Austin campaigns in his riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake.