

CTVNews.ca Staff





One person was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a loose wheel struck a vehicle on a busy Ontario highway.

Ontario Provincial Police say the wheel came off a SUV travelling south on Highway 400 Saturday morning near the town of Innisfil, Ont. about 88 km north of Toronto.

According to police, the wheel went flying into the northbound lanes of the highway and struck a vehicle. One person in that vehicle suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Another person was also taken to hospital.

OPP Sgt. Clayton Brown told CP24 the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

With files from CTV Toronto