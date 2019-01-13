

CTVNews.ca Staff





More stories are emerging about the people involved in Friday’s deadly bus crash that killed three people and injured 23 others.

One of those people is Julie Davis. According to a GoFundMe account, Davis was on the double-decker bus when it crashed into a transit shelter at the city’s busy Westboro station.

The fundraiser, which was set up by a friend, states that Davis “lost her right leg and was able to keep her left leg.” However, the post goes on to say “we do not know how much nerve damage is done.”

Her friend Andrea Post states that Davis has already undergone two surgeries.

“Many more surgeries are to come. She had a blood clot in her lungs and is in an induced coma as we speak. Her and her husband Geoff are dear friends . This devastating accident has changed their lives forever,” the post reads.

More than $15,000 has already been raised for Davis.

The Canadian Armed Forces also revealed that some of it members suffered injuries in Friday’s crash.

“We are aware that Defence Team members sustained injuries in the accident and we will be ensuring that they are made aware of all the support available to them,” said Col. Angela M. Banville in a statement.

“As this is an ongoing investigation and out of respect for their privacy, no further information will be released at this time.”

Col. Banville also paid tribute to first responders, local hospitals and the City of Ottawa for their efforts.

Few other details are known about the people involved in the crash. Police said in a Saturday news conference that investigators have identified the three people who died in the crash, and that next of kin has been notified.

It’s still not clear when their identities will be released to the public.