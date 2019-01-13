

The Canadian Press





An engineering professor is calling for the Transportation Safety Board to investigate an Ottawa bus crash that killed three and injured 23 others to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

Ahmed Shalaby with the department of civil engineering at the University of Manitoba says the federal board should be involved in probing the deadly crash to ensure the findings are made public and recommendations are made to improve safety across the country.

A double-decker city bus hopped a curb Friday afternoon and struck a transit shelter, carving deep into the vehicle's upper level and crushing a number of seats.

A local hospital says one person remains in critical condition, six are listed as serious and four are in stable condition.

The safety board confirmed that they are not investigating the bus crash as the federal independent agency only probes marine, pipeline, rail and air incidents.

Shalaby wants the City of Ottawa to ask the board to be involved in the investigation, which is currently being led by Ottawa police.