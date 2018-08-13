

CTVNews.ca Staff





A grieving mother is pleading for answers after her 38-year-old son was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in Vancouver last week.

Willis Hunt, a carpenter, was a passenger in his friend’s Toyota Matrix and was fatally shot after the Matrix accidentally cut off a white sedan, police say.

Sunni Hunt, his mother, told CTV Vancouver that her son was trying to stop the female driver from being seriously harmed when he was killed.

“What right did he have to take my son’s life?” she asked. “He just loved life and he was a kind person and a generous person.”

Police say that this type of violence is extremely rare in Vancouver and they are asking the public for tips or dash cam footage of the incident, which happened near McGill Street and Renfrew Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

“We do want people to remain calm,” said Const. Jason Doucette with the Vancouver Police Department. “We want people to not engage other drivers.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Julie Nolin