

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Calgary





WestJet is seeking $65,000 from a British man who caused a disturbance on board a flight to England that was forced to return to Calgary.

According to an agreed statement of facts, David Stephen Young was on a flight that left Calgary International Airport for Gatwick on Jan. 4.

Approximately 15 minutes after takeoff, the 44-year-old man left his seat while the seatbelt light was on and attempted to use the washroom. A flight attendant intervened and asked Young to return to his seat.

Moments later, Young got up from his seat again and made his way to the washroom on the plane. This time, the man was able to push past the flight attendant and another passenger who was attempting to calm him down to make his way into the stall. He also swore at them during the incident.

After he used the facilities, Young continued to yell at the passenger who had tried to help earlier and didn’t return to his seat until several other flight attendants intervened.

The court document said the altercation left the flight attendants and passengers “shaken.” The flight crew decided to turn the plane around and fly back to Calgary as a result.

Once they landed, Calgary police and several Canada Border Services Agency officers escorted Young off the plane. He was charged with causing a disturbance, criminal harassment, assaulting a police officer, among other charges.

On Thursday, Young pleaded guilty to the charges. An apology for what Young described as his “disgusting” behaviour was read out in court. His defence lawyer said his client had several drinks before the flight. He also said Young was a recovering alcoholic who had been in recovery for 18 months before the incident.

WestJet is seeking $65,000 from Young for the expense of rerouting the flight. The defense is asking for a lighter penalty of $5,000 to $8,000 in compensation.

Young is expected to be sentenced next week.