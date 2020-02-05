TORONTO -- Fourteen fish farms in British Columbia are infected with a virus that can potentially spread from farmed salmon and infect already struggling wild salmon populations, according to a new report released Wednesday.

The report, released by Tofino-based conservation group Clayoquot Action, says that piscine orthoreovirus (PRV) was found at nearly 100 per cent of the open-net salmon farms tested by the organization in Clayoquot Sound, a waterway on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

An infected salmon farm can “release as many as 65 billion viral particles an hour” that can then spread to wild salmon populations through tidal currents, according to the report.

In Atlantic salmon, PRV can cause fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation. There are questions about how deadly the virus is for Pacific salmon, but a 2018 study led by a federal scientist linked the virus to a deadly form of anemia in at least one species of wild B.C. salmon.

Salmon are an important source of food for bears, whales and other predators, but their populations are struggling. Last year, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) forecast 4.7 million salmon would return to the Fraser River. Just 600,000 – or 13 per cent of the original forecast – showed up.

“Salmon are what’s known as a keystone species … over 100 different species depend on wild salmon,” Bonny Glambeck, campaigns director for Clayoquot Action, told CTVNews.ca in an interview. “The ecosystem utterly depends on these fish.”

Last year, volunteers and staff members from the organization visited 15 farms run by two companies: Cermaq and Creative Salmon. They stood on boats and used long nets on poles to scoop up bits of fish fat, feces, flesh and scales. Those samples were then sent to the Atlantic Veterinary College and tested by Dr. Fred Kibenge, a noted expert in salmon-related viruses.

The tests found that 10 out of the 11 active open-net fish pens run by Cermaq tested positive for PRV as did all four active open-net fish pens run by Creative Salmon.

CTV News reached out to both companies. This story will be updated in the event of a response.

PRV in salmon is “strongly associated with red blood cells rupturing …overwhelming their vital organs and can cause organ failure and death,” Glambeck said.

Glambeck said there are no human health concerns linked to consumption of PRV-infected salmon – something echoed by the B.C. bureau of the DFO.

Glambeck said the crux of the issue is salmon farm companies allowing PRV-infected juvenile fish to be moved from enclosed farms into open-net salmon pens in B.C. waterways.

“Essentially it is in violation of our Fisheries Act to be putting these infected fish in the ocean because of the risks that it poses to wild salmon,” Glambeck said.

“We’re on the brink of losing our wild salmon populations, not only in our region but in all of British Columbia,” she said.

Clayoquot Action is calling for salmon farms to stop transferring PRV-infected fish into open-net pens and to end the practice of open-net pens altogether. Alaska has totally banned the practice and Washington plans to phase out Atlantic salmon farming in the next few years.