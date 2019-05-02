

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale toured neighbourhoods in east Ottawa today where he told one resident he doesn't expect a second wave of flooding like what the area experienced in 2017.

Barring unforeseen downpours, Goodale said he expects the flood waters to peak by tomorrow, well above levels experienced two years ago, and then remain at record levels for about a week.

Goodale commended volunteers and the military, who have protected homes in the area with walls of sandbags.

Ottawa is among areas in Ontario, New Brunswick and Quebec that have seen record flooding this spring, but in 2017 it had two rounds of floods weeks apart.

At one point this morning Goodale got aboard a boat to tour one area especially hard hit by this year's flooding.