Water to stay high but second round of floods not expected: Goodale
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 11:39AM EDT
OTTAWA - Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale toured neighbourhoods in east Ottawa today where he told one resident he doesn't expect a second wave of flooding like what the area experienced in 2017.
Barring unforeseen downpours, Goodale said he expects the flood waters to peak by tomorrow, well above levels experienced two years ago, and then remain at record levels for about a week.
Goodale commended volunteers and the military, who have protected homes in the area with walls of sandbags.
Ottawa is among areas in Ontario, New Brunswick and Quebec that have seen record flooding this spring, but in 2017 it had two rounds of floods weeks apart.
At one point this morning Goodale got aboard a boat to tour one area especially hard hit by this year's flooding.
