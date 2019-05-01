New Brunswick begins talks with Ottawa on funds for flood relief and mitigation
Area residents are ferried to their homes in Darlings Island, N.B. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The director of New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says the response to this year's spring flooding is slowly turning from response to recovery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 1:24PM EDT
FREDERICTON - The premier of New Brunswick says he's working with the federal government to provide financial relief to homeowners affected by this year's spring flood.
Blaine Higgs met with the federal finance minister Wednesday morning and says Bill Morneau was receptive to what's needed for flooding relief and future mitigation.
Higgs says he knows quite a few cottages -- especially around Grand Lake -- have been damaged by the floodwaters, but the government's priority will be for repairs to primary dwellings.
The premier says the amount of assistance has not been determined, but he says the government will provide advance funds to allow people to begin repairs right away.
During last year's record flood the province provided up to $4,000 in advance funding, but Higgs says he wants to increase that to about $15,000.
Higgs says an emphasis must be put on mitigation, including restrictions on building on flood plains, and raising some highways and roads that had to be closed.
