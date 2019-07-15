

An Edmonton library still seven months from opening is garnering unsavoury comparisons to battleships, tanks and dumpsters.

Renderings for the Alberta city’s revamped Stanley A. Milner Library show a shimmering vision of modern design. For some Twitter users, the reality of the angular architecture is less appealing.

“Wow another grey building in downtown Edmonton! Except this one resembles a WWII tank,” wrote one user.

“So when they hit the ‘Stealth Mode’ button the library can no longer be seen on radar, is that the idea?” quipped another.

Some users were reminded of warships and posted images of large concrete vessels comparing the two. One user simply posted a photo of a dumpster.

The library, which opened in 1967, has been closed since 2016 for the renovations. An original approved budget of $62.5 million in 2014 has ballooned to a final budget of $84.5 million, according to Edmonton Public Library CEO Pilar Martinez.

On a recent tour of the construction site, CTV News Edmonton learned more about the interior plans, which are exciting those close to the project. “This library has some really unique and cutting edge services that we want our community to capitalize on,” said Martinez. “I have goosebumps.”

Across six floors, there will be far more than books: a large children’s space, games room, daycare, café, and culinary centre.

One is a warship the other is Edmonton’s renovated downtown library.

