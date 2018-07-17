

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Voters in the St. Boniface area of Winnipeg go to the polls today in a provincial byelection.

The seat has been vacant since March, when former NDP premier Greg Selinger resigned.

Selinger won the seat with 42 per cent of the vote in the last election and had held it for the NDP since 1999.

The NDP are running Blandine Tona, who is making her first foray into politics.

The Liberals are running party leader Dougald Lamont, and if he wins, the Liberals will gain a fourth legislature seat and official party status.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have nominated Mamadou Ka and the Green Party is fielding Francoise Therrien Vrignon.