Voters in former premier's constituency going to polls in Manitoba byelection
Selinger says he is leaving politics March 7. (File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 6:15AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 6:20AM EDT
WINNIPEG - Voters in the St. Boniface area of Winnipeg go to the polls today in a provincial byelection.
The seat has been vacant since March, when former NDP premier Greg Selinger resigned.
Selinger won the seat with 42 per cent of the vote in the last election and had held it for the NDP since 1999.
The NDP are running Blandine Tona, who is making her first foray into politics.
The Liberals are running party leader Dougald Lamont, and if he wins, the Liberals will gain a fourth legislature seat and official party status.
The governing Progressive Conservatives have nominated Mamadou Ka and the Green Party is fielding Francoise Therrien Vrignon.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Civil rights group says Canada should help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany
- Voters in former premier's constituency going to polls in Manitoba byelection
- Judge overturns deportation of former child refugee
- Members of three generations of Calgary family killed in Texas collision
- Ontario's chief coroner testifies at Elizabeth Wettlaufer inquiry