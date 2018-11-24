

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Via Rail employee suffered life-threatening injuries after falling under a passenger train at a station in Truro, N.S., 100 kilometers north of Halifax.

At around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, the 63-year-old man had stepped off of the train as it was slowing down, became entangled and was then pulled under the train, Truro police Chief Dave MacNeil said.

MacNeil said a patrolling officer saw the man fall, and rushed over to provide first aid assistance.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was then taken to hospital as police cordoned off the scene.

An investigation by the province’s department of labour is currently underway after police determined it was a workplace accident.

The train, which left Halifax Friday afternoon, was carrying 46 passengers. It was delayed in the Nova Scotian town for four and a half hours.

In an email to CTV Atlantic, Via Rail spokeswoman Marie-Anna Murat said the company is “cooperating with the authorities during the investigation that has been launched.”

She added that it’s also “doing everything in our power to ensure our employee and his family are being fully supported in the coming days. We are cooperating with the authorities during the investigation that has been launched.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Amanda Debison.