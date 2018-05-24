

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- The City of Vancouver and Squamish Nation have lost legal challenges aimed at quashing an environmental assessment certificate issued by the B.C. government for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The British Columbia Supreme Court issued separate judgments in the cases today.

In the city's case, the court said the province's decision to grant the certificate was reasonable and lawful.

It also found the province conducted appropriate and sufficient consultation with the First Nation.

