Vancouver, Squamish Nation lose pipeline legal challenges
A pipeline is pictured at the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project in Burnaby, B.C., on June 4, 2015. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:37PM EDT
VICTORIA -- The City of Vancouver and Squamish Nation have lost legal challenges aimed at quashing an environmental assessment certificate issued by the B.C. government for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The British Columbia Supreme Court issued separate judgments in the cases today.
In the city's case, the court said the province's decision to grant the certificate was reasonable and lawful.
It also found the province conducted appropriate and sufficient consultation with the First Nation.
