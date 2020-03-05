TORONTO -- UPDATE on March 5, 2020: A 14-year-old boy allegedly abducted on a Toronto street has been found safe. The latest information is here.

The Toronto Police Service has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old boy.

He was last seen at approximately 8:25 a.m. ET Wednesday after allegedly being abducted from the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue in North York.

Police say they are "extremely concerned" for his safety.

The boy is described as approximately 6'0" tall and 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey track pants with orange stripes, black and yellow Air Jordan sneakers, and a shiny black puffy winter jacket.

He may have been carrying a red and black Adidas backpack.

Police say a vehicle of interest was observed in the area where the victim was last seen. It is described as a newer model black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires, tinted windows and a front push bar with round fog lights. No licence plate is available.

The suspects are described as as two black males wearing black jackets and bandanas on their heads. The suspects are believed to be between 18 and 22-years-old.

Anyone with information is being urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).