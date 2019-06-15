Two winning tickets for Friday night's $19 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 15, 2019 8:40AM EDT
TORONTO - Two winning tickets were sold for the $19 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
One of them was purchased on the Prairies and the other in Ontario.
Each winning ticket is worth $9.5 million.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 18 will be approximately $10 million.
