Two tickets split $5M jackpot in final Lotto 649 draw of 2017
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 7:04AM EST
TORONTO -- There are two winning tickets for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot, making each worth $2.5 million.
One ticket was sold in Ontario and the other in Quebec.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 3 will be approximately $5 million.
