Lottery officials seek mystery winner of expiring $1M prize
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 9:59AM EST
Lottery officials in Ontario are scrambling to find the lucky owner of a $1-million prize-winning Lotto 649 ticket from last January, before the one-year time limit to claim the money expires.
The winning ticket was sold in Windsor, Ont., for the Lotto 649 guaranteed prize draw on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The winning ticket-holder has until Jan. 11, 2018 to claim the prize by filling in the back of the ticket and contacting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The winning number on the ticket is 4-0-7-2-5-5-6-4-01. “Players must exactly match the guaranteed prize draw selection to win,” the OLG said in a statement.
The OLG had more than 20 unclaimed prizes on record as of the end of September, including the $1-million ticket sold in Windsor and two other prizes worth approximately half a million each.
