Two people dead after single-vehicle crash on New Brunswick road
Nashwaak Village, New Brunswick (Google Maps)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 6:03AM EDT
NASHWAAK VILLAGE, N.B. - A man and woman have died after a single-vehicle crash on a road outside Fredericton.
The RCMP say the crash happened Saturday evening on Route 148 in Nashwaak Village, N.B.
Police say the vehicle missed a curve in the road and continued straight into a ditch.
An 80-year-old man and 79-year-old woman, both from Durham Bridge, N.B., died at the scene.
