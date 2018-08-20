

The Canadian Press





NASHWAAK VILLAGE, N.B. - A man and woman have died after a single-vehicle crash on a road outside Fredericton.

The RCMP say the crash happened Saturday evening on Route 148 in Nashwaak Village, N.B.

Police say the vehicle missed a curve in the road and continued straight into a ditch.

An 80-year-old man and 79-year-old woman, both from Durham Bridge, N.B., died at the scene.