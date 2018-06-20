Two men in hospital with head injuries after alleged assault with baseball bats
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 9:15AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 20, 2018 9:17AM EDT
HALTON HILLS, Ont. - Police say two men are in hospital with serious head injuries after their car was surrounded and they were allegedly beaten with baseball bats early Wednesday morning.
Halton Regional Police say the incident happened on the border between Halton and Peel regions, where three men were in a car that was surrounded by several "suspect vehicles."
Investigators say "a number of males attacked the three men with baseball bats," and two of the men suffered serious head injuries.
They say the third man's injuries are minor.
Investigators say the victims range in age from 26 to 30 and are all from the Brampton area.
They say they believe the incident was targeted, and there's no danger to public safety, though there's no word on suspect information.
