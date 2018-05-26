Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Toronto woman
Abbegail Elliott is seen in this undated photo provided by Toronto police.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 11:15AM EDT
Toronto Police say two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 21-year-old woman.
Investigators say Abbegail Elliot of Toronto was found badly injured in an apartment on Wednesday afternoon, and was later pronounced dead in hospital.
They say that on Friday, two men were charged in her death.
Saria Lopez Iglesias, 26, was charged with first-degree murder.
David Obregon Castro, 25, is facing the same charge, along with attempted murder and four weapons-related charges.
Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Two B.C. wildfires burn out of control across the southern Interior
- Canadian at centre of Scottish workplace harassment scandal
- 'Massive blood loss': Witnesses describe scene at Ont. restaurant bombing
- Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Toronto woman
- Two B.C. wildfires burn out of control across the southern Interior