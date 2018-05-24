

The Canadian Press





Toronto police have identified the woman killed in what they call a targeted attack at a midtown apartment.

Dead is 21-year-old Abbegail Elliott.

Investigators say they were called to an apartment in the city's Annex neighbourhood at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with obvious signs of trauma who died later in hospital.

Police say her death is likely related to a report of shots fired at the same building on Monday.

Detectives say there is no immediate threat to the safety of people in the area.