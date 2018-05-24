Police ID woman killed in targeted attack at Toronto apartment
Abbegail Elliott is seen in this undated photo provided by Toronto police.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 9:07PM EDT
Toronto police have identified the woman killed in what they call a targeted attack at a midtown apartment.
Dead is 21-year-old Abbegail Elliott.
Investigators say they were called to an apartment in the city's Annex neighbourhood at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with obvious signs of trauma who died later in hospital.
Police say her death is likely related to a report of shots fired at the same building on Monday.
Detectives say there is no immediate threat to the safety of people in the area.
