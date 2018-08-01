Two dead in plane crash southwest of Calgary, RCMP say
A plane that took off from the Calgary area went down in a remote location in Kananaskis Country on Wednesday afternoon.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 11:51PM EDT
KANANASKIS, Alta. - RCMP say two men died Wednesday in the crash of a small plane in a rugged mountainous region southwest of Calgary.
Police say the twin-engine aircraft went down around 1:30 p.m.
There were eyewitness reports that the Piper PA-31 Navajo crashed in the Rae Glacier area.
RCMP say there were no other people onboard.
No names have been released.
The plane took off from the Calgary area.
"As far as we know, they were doing a mapping exercise," Cpl. Chris Kosack said.
"They did hit the mountain known as Mount Rae and then slid down from there."
Kosack said witnesses told police they heard the sound of an engine and then saw an explosion.
"It's very difficult terrain, it's dangerous and it's a glacier."
The Royal Canadian Air Force said a Hercules aircraft was dispatched from Winnipeg to help in the search after a distress call was received at a military base in Trenton, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board said it is sending in a team to investigate the crash.
