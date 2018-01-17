Two bodies found in home west of Toronto
A Halton Regional Police cruiser parked outside a home in Oakville where police say they were called to for a 'weapons-related' incident on Jan. 17, 2018. (Christopher Williams/CTV News Toronto)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 10:44AM EST
OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Police say they're investigating after two bodies were found in a home west of Toronto.
Halton Regional Police released few details of the scene they found at the home in Oakville, Ont.
They have not released the names, ages or genders of the victims.
Police say there is no risk to public safety at this time.
