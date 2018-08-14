Tugboat overturns, sinks in Vancouver's Fraser River
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 9:38AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 14, 2018 10:39AM EDT
Vancouver environmental teams and the coast guard are at the scene of a submerged tugboat that overturned and sank in the Fraser River early Tuesday morning.
The overturned vessel, called the George H. Ledcor, was carrying approximately 22,000 litres of diesel when it sank off Deering Island in the river’s north arm, according to B.C. Spill Response. City officials said there is the potential for a “significant amount” of fuel to spill into the river.
The Canadian Coast Guard set up a red containment boom around the tugboat, CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim reported.
Two other tug boats were on site to help stabilize the submerged vessel, B.C. Spill Response said in an update. Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) was also on the scene and dropping absorbent pads into the water, the government agency said.
It’s unclear how the tugboat sank or if anyone was hurt in the incident.
More coming…
A tug overturned and sank off Deering Island in the Fraser River. It has a large tank onboard and there’s a potential for a significant amount of fuel to have been released. COV environmental and Coast Guard currently assessing. #fraserriver #COVemergresponse— City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) August 14, 2018
A tug boat, the George H. Ledcor, was carrying approx. 22,000 L of diesel when it capsized in the north arm of the #FraserRiver last night. @CoastGuardCAN boomed the area. @MarineResponse is deploying absorbent pads. @SpillsInfoBC is sending resources, https://t.co/5I8lzbJJW9— B.C. Spill Response (@SpillsInfoBC) August 14, 2018
