

CTVNews.ca Staff





Vancouver environmental teams and the coast guard are at the scene of a submerged tugboat that overturned and sank in the Fraser River early Tuesday morning.

The overturned vessel, called the George H. Ledcor, was carrying approximately 22,000 litres of diesel when it sank off Deering Island in the river’s north arm, according to B.C. Spill Response. City officials said there is the potential for a “significant amount” of fuel to spill into the river.

The Canadian Coast Guard set up a red containment boom around the tugboat, CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim reported.

Two other tug boats were on site to help stabilize the submerged vessel, B.C. Spill Response said in an update. Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) was also on the scene and dropping absorbent pads into the water, the government agency said.

It’s unclear how the tugboat sank or if anyone was hurt in the incident.

August 14, 2018