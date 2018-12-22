

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV's Glen McGregor





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a surprise pre-Christmas visit to Canadian troops in Mali on Saturday.

Trudeau shared a turkey dinner with the soldiers stationed at Camp Castor near Gao. He thanked them for their service and dropped off a foosball table, CTV’s Glen McGregor reports from Africa.

The delegation, which has since left Mali, also included Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance. They were on the ground for about five hours, during which Trudeau met with Malian president Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga.

Canada joined the dangerous United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali in June, with a one-year commitment. Trudeau would not say Saturday whether he plans to extend the mission past July.

The Canadian Forces have six helicopters and approximately 250 military personnel in the African country, which has been destabilized by poverty, drought and Islamic extremism.

A total of 177 peacekeepers have been killed since the international peacekeeping mission began in 2013.

The main contributors to the 15,000-strong UN force are nearby African countries. Bangladesh, China and Germany also have a significant presence.

More to come...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today made a surprise Christmas visit to Canadian peacekeepers stationed in Gao, Mali. He watched a medevac demo and shared a turkey dinner with troops. Accompanied by Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and CDS John Vance. pic.twitter.com/bmYkw00f35 — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) December 22, 2018