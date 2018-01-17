

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is a long way from "starting over or scrapping" the federally funded inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

In a roundtable interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau says the government is monitoring the work of the commission and its staff.

Last week, the commission confirmed the departure of its second executive director but declined to comment further, citing personnel issues.

It says the staffing change will not delay the work of the commission as it eyes a formal extension application for money and time to do its work.

Trudeau's government has earmarked two years and $53.8 million for the study, aimed at examining root causes of violence toward Indigenous women and girls.

A number of survivors, families and Indigenous leaders have called for the federal government to formally restart the process due to concerns over operational matters with the inquiry.