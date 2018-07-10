

CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman has been killed and her husband injured in Saskatchewan after the tractor they were driving collided with a semi-truck.

The Ontario couple had been travelling across Canada in the tractor to promote the country’s dairy industry.

On Monday morning, Bettina and Henk Schuurmans, both 55 years old, were driving on Highway 16, just north of Saskatoon, when the crash occurred.

Bettina died in the collision and Henk was transported to hospital with critical injuries. He has since been stabilized, according to a spokesperson from Medavie Health Services.

SaskMilk said the couple’s family and friends have been notified. The organization said the couple, from Elmira, Ont., was travelling across the country in the John Deere tractor to raise awareness about the dairy industry.

“SaskMilk and Saskatchewan dairy farmers were devastated to hear about the accident,” Joy Smith, from SaskMilk said in a statement. “Henk and Bettina are not just fellow farmers, but friends, and the loss of Bettina and the injuries to Henk are very painful.”

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

With a report from CTV Saskatoon’s Stephanie Villella