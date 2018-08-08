

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are searching for a group of thieves who crashed a U-Haul truck into an Edmonton store and made off with coins and Second World War memorabilia in a brazen robbery caught on camera.

The surveillance footage from South Edmonton Coin and Currency shows the truck speed through the shop’s storefront in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“They had a heck of a force going through there,” one of the owners, who wished to remain anonymous, told CTV Edmonton. “They took out the whole metal frame.”

In the video, the driver of the truck is seen sneaking out of the store while three hooded suspects enter and begin smashing glass display cases and stuffing merchandise into their bags.

The thieves stole coins, memorabilia from the Second World War, and other collectible items from the small hobby store, according to the owner.

The owner said they don’t have a dollar estimate for the stolen items, but he said the damage caused by the break-in will likely be more costly for them.

“At the end of the day we looked at it and it was a very little dollar amount stolen comparative to the damage caused,” the owner said.

One of the shop’s employees called the store a “labour of love” for the owners and said he started working there because he was personally interested in collectibles.

“It’s just totally stupid is what it is,” he said.

Police are still investigating the robbery, but said they don’t have any suspects.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Nicole Weisberg