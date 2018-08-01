Jewelry store owner grabs sword, chases robbers out of shop
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 7:59AM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- The owner of a Toronto-area jewelry store says he thought his wife was going to be shot after $100,000 worth of items were stolen at gunpoint.
Baldev Manjania says a red van rammed into the front of his store in Mississauga, Ont., three times on Saturday evening, breaking through the glass windows.
He says he was in the store with his wife and brother when the three masked men ran inside and started smashing the display cases.
Manjania says one man pointed a gun at his wife while the other two started stealing jewelry.
He says he grabbed a sword he got from a Sikh temple and ran after the three masked men as they jumped into a black car and drove away.
Manjania says nobody was injured.
Peel regional police say they are investigating the incident and that they are searching for four suspects, but no other information is available.
Police say they are aware of a security camera video circulating online that shows the robbery.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Parents of missing Montreal boy offer forgiveness to potential kidnapper
- Lockdown continues at Quebec prison after death of inmate
- Van stolen with dead body inside has been found: police
- Vancouver teen arrested after allegedly ramming police cruiser, injuring officer
- Toronto community bands together in response to recent gun violence