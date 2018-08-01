

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- The owner of a Toronto-area jewelry store says he thought his wife was going to be shot after $100,000 worth of items were stolen at gunpoint.

Baldev Manjania says a red van rammed into the front of his store in Mississauga, Ont., three times on Saturday evening, breaking through the glass windows.

He says he was in the store with his wife and brother when the three masked men ran inside and started smashing the display cases.

Manjania says one man pointed a gun at his wife while the other two started stealing jewelry.

He says he grabbed a sword he got from a Sikh temple and ran after the three masked men as they jumped into a black car and drove away.

Manjania says nobody was injured.

Peel regional police say they are investigating the incident and that they are searching for four suspects, but no other information is available.

Police say they are aware of a security camera video circulating online that shows the robbery.