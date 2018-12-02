Toronto police say van stolen with baby inside
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 8:30PM EST
Toronto police are asking the public for help after a van was allegedly stolen with a baby inside.
In a tweet Sunday evening, police say the 2005 Toyota Sienna was stolen in the city's North York neighbourhood.
The force says anyone who sees the vehicle, with licence plate CHMH 685, should call 911 and not approach or follow.
Const. David Hopkinson says police aren't sure what "state of mind the thieves are in."
He says the baby is a two-month-old boy.
