

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A 50-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man is facing 100 charges after police alleged they found multiple guns and several kilograms of drugs in his truck and home.

For more on this story, visit CTV Toronto

Toronto police Insp. Joe Matthews, who is with the organized crime enforcement task force, said Wednesday their street team started investigating in late 2018 and arrested Hewan Wilson on Feb. 24.

Matthews alleged they found 16 guns, four kilograms of heroin and a small quantity of cocaine during the investigation.

"This is not a street-level dealer," he said at a news conference at police headquarters.

Officers seized seven handguns, three shotguns, six rifles and two over-capacity magazines, Matthews said.

Seven of the guns were loaded when they were found and four of the guns had their serial numbers removed, Matthews alleged. He said police also allegedly found a "significant" amount of ammunition.

Police suspect there is some link to organized crime, he said.

"The reality is when you have this number of firearms, there is some linkage somewhere to organized crime, but a this point we don't have that linkage," Matthews said.

He said their investigation is ongoing and they hope to find anyone Wilson may allegedly be working with.

The charges against Wilson include multiple counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession for the purposes of trafficking heroin.

Wilson is expected to appear in court on Thursday.